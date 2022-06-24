Nothing goes to waste in this Sipekne'katik artist's imagination

A Windsor-based Sipekne'katik artist uses her daily walks to find inspiration she can take home. Rocks, shells, bones and feathers are all subjects of Jean Amero's work.

"I put my heart into them when I paint them," she said. "Sometimes it takes me months, sometimes it takes me years."

Each delicately detailed painting is one-of-a-kind. Amero is inspired by the dips and grooves of the natural canvas she's chosen.

Amero said finding her canvases in nature is important because of the deep connection she has with each piece she creates.

"One skull that I did, I finished, took pictures of it — and I just sat there. I put it on the floor and I kept looking at it and I just didn't get it, didn't feel good. And it was beautiful, but it didn't feel good... So I started all over again and repainted it. And when I was done, I was like, 'Wow, okay, now that I feel better about it now, it looks so much better'."

She said she enjoys incorporating materials found in nature.

"I use shells, rocks, animal skulls, all different kinds of skulls... like the little tiny bird's skull I found one day. I don't know what I'm going to paint like... I'm going to paint them all one day. I just don't know. I wait and see how I feel and what I want to put on it."

Amero has been a lifelong artist. She's been creating ever since she was a young girl.