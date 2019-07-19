Sinkhole forces closure of Grand Avenue West in Chatham
The closure begins Mon., July 22
Grand Avenue West in Chatham will be closed for an extended period of time after a large sinkhole was discovered.
Inspection determined a drainage culvert had failed near the Ontario Court of Justice. Westbound lanes were immediately closed.
The full closure begins Mon. July 22.
The culvert under the roadway provides an outlet to the Thames River. According to Chatham-Kent director of drainage Tim Dick, the repair is complicated.
Deep excavation will be required and numerous utilities will need to be rerouted, all while ensuring drainage under the road is still in place.
Local traffic will be permitted through the area, and access will remain open to all businesses. Detours will move traffic down Richmond Street via Lacroix Street and Keil Drive.
Comments
