Life-threatening injuries for driver involved in Lakeshore crash

A man is fighting for his life following a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Officers responded to the collision Thursday at about 7 p.m. on Essex County Road 32, also known as Talbot Road.

Police say the driver — the sole occupant of the vehicle — was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Essex County Road 34 is closed between Manning Road and Ellis Side Road as OPP investigate.

