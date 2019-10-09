Liberal candidate Pupatello commits to single-sports betting if elected

Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello appeared to have taken a page from her NDP adversary and has committed to legalizing single-sports betting if a Liberal majority is elected Oct. 21.

Pupatello acknowledged there have been a number of attempts to legalize single-sports betting, but all have failed. The most recent was earlier this year when Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli appealed to his federal counterpart, Bill Morneau, to amend the criminal code.

In 2011, Windsor-Tecumseh New Democratic Party MP Joe Comartin proposed eliminating the criminal ban, and his private member's bill cleared the House of Commons, but was held up in the Senate until 2015 when parliament dissolved for the next election.

In 2016, the new-at-the-time Liberal government voted down a new private member's bill brought by Windsor West NDP MP and current candidate, Brian Masse. Last November, Masse questioned then Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland about the move.

"Why did the Minister vote to crush bill C-221? Had 13 Cabinet Ministers voted to protect Canadian jobs and investment rather than an organized crime monopoly we would already be leveraging significant new revenues to fund infrastructure, health care and education," said Masse at the time. "Instead organized crime, offshore tax evaders and nefarious companies bask in Canadian protection."

At her news conference Wednesday in front of the Caesars Windsor casino, Pupatello said American states are "clamouring" for single-sports betting, which she said increases the urgency for a change in Canada.

"The Canadian gaming association estimates this would add up to 150 jobs in Windsor, with another 100 in Niagara Falls," said Pupatello, calculating the annual revenue for the provincial government at up to $1 billion.

According to Pupatello, legalizing single-sports betting is about remaining "competitive," and would require a Liberal majority government to make it happen.

Pupatello is running as the Liberal candidate in Windsor West against incumbant Brian Masse of the NDP, who has championed single-sports betting. Henry Lau of the Conservative Party, Quinn Hunt of the Green Party, People's Party candidate Darryl Burrell and Marxist-Leninist Margaret Villamizar round out the ballot.