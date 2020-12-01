Silver Bells excited to perform at Willistead Manor for 1st time in years

Ringer Dale Burkholder gives CBC Windsor host Katerina Georgieva a quick lesson on the bells ahead of Sunday's show.

Willistead Manor is transforming into a space full of holiday spirit as it marks the season with a return to in-person events, some which haven't happened in years.

An eight-person group of performers known as the Silver Bells will be playing to people who book a tour for this upcoming Sunday.

They'll play holiday classics that ringer Dale Burkholder says can sound like a ballet.

"From the standpoint of that audience, it's almost like a dance," he told CBC Windsor host Katerina Georgieva, who got a lesson on the bells ahead of Sunday's performance.

"A previous director used to call it being the Rockettes [dancers] and the line kicks that they would do."

The group hasn't been able to perform what once was an annual tradition because of pandemic restrictions. They recently held a concert in November at the Emmanuel United Church.

Tours, breakfast with Santa

People will also be able to book tours through the decorated manor:

Sundays Dec.11 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A special event that brings Santa to breakfast at the Wilistead Manor is also back this year.

The first session has sold out but people can still get a ticket for the Dec. 18 event.

Also happening this year is the CBC Sounds of the Season campaign. The city is inviting people to bring a donation to drop off into the bin that will be brought to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association now!