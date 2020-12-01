Silver Bells excited to perform at Willistead Manor for 1st time in years
Tours, live music and breakfast with Santa offered at Willistead Manor
Willistead Manor is transforming into a space full of holiday spirit as it marks the season with a return to in-person events, some which haven't happened in years.
An eight-person group of performers known as the Silver Bells will be playing to people who book a tour for this upcoming Sunday.
They'll play holiday classics that ringer Dale Burkholder says can sound like a ballet.
"From the standpoint of that audience, it's almost like a dance," he told CBC Windsor host Katerina Georgieva, who got a lesson on the bells ahead of Sunday's performance.
"A previous director used to call it being the Rockettes [dancers] and the line kicks that they would do."
The group hasn't been able to perform what once was an annual tradition because of pandemic restrictions. They recently held a concert in November at the Emmanuel United Church.
Tours, breakfast with Santa
People will also be able to book tours through the decorated manor:
- Sundays Dec.11 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesdays Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A special event that brings Santa to breakfast at the Wilistead Manor is also back this year.
The first session has sold out but people can still get a ticket for the Dec. 18 event.
Also happening this year is the CBC Sounds of the Season campaign. The city is inviting people to bring a donation to drop off into the bin that will be brought to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.
Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?