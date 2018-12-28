Happy Birthday rendition on church piano one of Chatham-Kent's silliest 911 calls
Chatham-Kent police have released their annual list of silly 911 calls.
Other calls include a 1 a.m. request to use a stranger's microwave
The top-ten list includes some odd behaviour:
- A business owner arrived at work to find a naked man wandering around inside. Turns out he was originally clothed when he entered after hours, but after waiting patiently to be served he had a lengthy conversation with an imaginary bartender, ate some non-existent appetizers and then did the 'chicken dance' before stripping down
- A stranger knocked on someone's door at 1 a.m. to ask to microwave his food
- A man, familiar with court procedures, attended the courthouse with stolen cheques in his backpack
- A man in a stolen car pumped gas, but then didn't have any money to pay for it. According to Chatham-Kent police, he was "kind enough to wait" with the store clerk until police arrived
- A suspicious man was seen going door-to-door, trying for unlocked handles, around 2:30 a.m., until a homeowner startled him by opening the door. The man asked for a can opener ... but he didn't have a can.
- A thief who took long guns from a garage also stole the homeowner's coat ... and then flagged down the homeowner for a ride as he walked away
- A potential thief was thwarted when the homeowner of the residence he was trying to break into was home — and then again when his vehicle was stuck in the snow
- An intoxicated woman in Wallaceburg flung herself onto the front of the police cruiser after being arrested. She dragged her teeth across the hood of the car, biting down so hard she removed paint from the vehicle
- Police responded to a suspicious person loitering and asking for cigarettes. They discovered a man who was using a high-pitched voice, had covered their face with a scarf and had stuffed their coat to have "curves." Turns out, he was out past his court-appointed curfew
- Church-goers got an interesting performance one Sunday morning when a man wandered into the church, walked to the piano and started playing a "jazzy rendition" of 'Happy Birthday.' He was charged with disturbing a religious service