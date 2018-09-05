Chatham-Kent urged to show 'Signs of Love' after 'no to homosexuality' billboard comes down

A roadside billboard near Chatham-Kent is still being talked about for its controversial message which had read "God says no to homosexuality and abortion" — even a week after it was taken down.

In its place now, virtually, are what a company calls "signs of love."

Hub Creative Group put together a video, which was released last Saturday in response to the billboard, asking people to post photos on social media with the hashtag #signsoflove, whether it be of their kids, their partners or their pets.

"Everybody is looking at Chatham-Kent right now, and seeing the sign and thinking maybe not the best of our community," said John Lyons, partner and director of digital services at the company.

He said the campaign is a means to rally and show people that the only signs that matter are signs of love.

From posting images of homemade perogies to posting photos of friends and hugging siblings, people have been responding positively.

However, one Chatham man says he feels the person who put up the billboard had his right to freedom of speech taken away, saying the "politically-correct agenda" had overruled that right when the sign was taken down.

"So that's my big concern is that he was not allowed, irregardless of what it was, that he was not allowed to simply state what he thought," said Brock Turner.

He said he would have supported an opposing billboard as well.

Ralph Baker is the man who commissioned the billboard and he told CBC News he did not pay to have it come down last week. The municipality of Chatham-Kent also had nothing to do with the removal.