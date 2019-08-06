Is this sign a preview of the tone of Canada's upcoming federal election campaign?

Phillip Shaw is a farmer and agricultural economist in Chatham-Kent, who also happens to be quite popular on Twitter.

A few days ago, he posted a picture of a sign a family member found near Wardsville, Ont., asking voters to "flush the turd Trudeau" in the next federal election.

Shaw wasn't impressed.

This is distasteful and crude, a sign near Wardsville #Ontario ~I'm hoping Canadians 🇨🇦of all political stripes can be respectful of each other and the respective party leaders as we head into the Oct 21st election #cdnpoli 🇨🇦

"It was sent to me because that particular sign [used to include former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne]," he said. "When this person drove by the other day, they saw there was an updated sign ... Both of us thought it was kind of distasteful."

Shaw, who says he has no political affiliation, says all he wants is respectful political discourse.

"The politicians that actually run, they work pretty hard," he said.

In a conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre, University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan said that rude expression has always been part of politics.

"There's always been an element of crudeness when it comes to political leaders, and we're not even as bad as some [countries]," she said. "I don't think it's any worse or any better than it was in the past."

Miljan did not think rhetoric similar to the kind expressed in the Wardsville sign will have any real influence on the upcoming election campaign.

"It's just part of the overall discourse," she said. "I would prefer they talk about policy, but at the same time, when you have our elections so focused on the leaders, they are going to get attacks ... that just goes with the territory."