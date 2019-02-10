Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain expected to arrive Tuesday

Significant mixed precipitation will be "threatening" Tuesday in Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

A low pressure system that's brewing over the Southern Plain States may transition into a winter storm as it moves through southern Ontario.

Snow and ice pellets are expected after midnight Monday. That will then change into freezing rain, then to rain on Tuesday as the air becomes milder. That precipitation will then become snow once again as the colder air returns in the evening.

According to the statement, the exact amount of snow, freezing rain, and rain is dependent on the movement of the system, and how far reaching the milder air will be.

Environment Canada warns that the weather could affect travel.