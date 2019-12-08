Sidewalk salt finding its way into lakes, rivers, says environmental expert
There are limited alternatives for de-icing sidewalks
A new Chatham-Kent bylaw requires property owners to de-ice, or salt, the sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses.
However, one environmental expert says that might harmfully impact the environment.
According to Kelsey Scarfone, program director for water with the Environmental Defence group, that sidewalk salt can find its way into local waterways.
"Overdoing it with salt has a major impact on the environment," said Scarfone. "Many creeks and streams and rivers around our urban areas are having super high levels of salt way above the threshold that's safe for aquatic life."
Scarfone said some of the freshwater species can't survive the level of salt that currently exists. One piece of advice she has is to make sure property owners aren't using too much salt.
"What we really need for about a sidewalk slab of pavement is only a standard salt shaker amount of salt," she said, adding that salt isn't effective when it's too cold.
Alternatives limited, but out there
As an alternative to salt, Scarfone said sand could be used. However, she said there aren't many alternative options for property owners that are cost effective.
"The biggest culprit remains large private contractors who are applying massive amounts of salt to parking lots in retail commercial spaces all winter long," said Scarfone. "They have a lot more alternatives to them."
Scarfone said contractors often use up to 100 times more salt than necessary.
Listen to the full interview with Kelsey Scarfone on Windsor Morning Radio:
With files from Windsor Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.