Sidewalk salt finding its way into lakes, rivers, says environmental expert

A new Chatham-Kent bylaw requires property owners to de-ice, or salt, the sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses.

However, one environmental expert says that might harmfully impact the environment.

According to Kelsey Scarfone, program director for water with the Environmental Defence group, that sidewalk salt can find its way into local waterways.

"Overdoing it with salt has a major impact on the environment," said Scarfone. "Many creeks and streams and rivers around our urban areas are having super high levels of salt way above the threshold that's safe for aquatic life."

Scarfone said some of the freshwater species can't survive the level of salt that currently exists. One piece of advice she has is to make sure property owners aren't using too much salt.

"What we really need for about a sidewalk slab of pavement is only a standard salt shaker amount of salt," she said, adding that salt isn't effective when it's too cold.

Alternatives limited, but out there

As an alternative to salt, Scarfone said sand could be used. However, she said there aren't many alternative options for property owners that are cost effective.

"The biggest culprit remains large private contractors who are applying massive amounts of salt to parking lots in retail commercial spaces all winter long," said Scarfone. "They have a lot more alternatives to them."

Scarfone said contractors often use up to 100 times more salt than necessary.

Listen to the full interview with Kelsey Scarfone on Windsor Morning Radio: