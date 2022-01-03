Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Most Windsor Assembly Plant workers in compliance with vaccine policy as deadline passes

Auto workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant are on shut down until Jan. 21 said LouAnn Gosselin, communications for Stellantis, adding most workers have met the vaccination policy deadline.

Workers are still on shut down for three more weeks

According to Stellantis the majority of employees are vaccinated. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Most workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant are in compliance with Stellantis' COVID-19 vaccination policy, according to the company.

The deadline for workers to declare their vaccination status was Dec. 31, 2021. 

"The vast majority of our employees are vaccinated, but we are not disclosing the numbers," said LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications for Stellantis in Canada.

No further details were given regarding disciplinary action for those not in compliance. The company previously said accommodation for anyone seeking an exemption would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The auto plant will continue to be on shut down until Jan. 21 "to align production with global sales, Gosselin said.

According to the Facebook page for Unifor 444, the union representing workers, employees will return to a regular shift starting Jan. 24.

CBC News reached out to the union and its president, but calls have not been returned.

