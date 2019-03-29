Spring shutdown dates changed at Windsor FCA plant
The shutdown is for two weeks in April
A shutdown announced Wednesday has been rescheduled.
Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant will now be off next week and the week after — the weeks of April 1 and April 8.
FCA announced the April shutdown March 27, which was planned for the weeks of April 8 and April 15.
Spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin told CBC News the shutdowns are meant to "align production with demand."
Unifor Local 444 confirmed the change in plans on Twitter Friday morning.
FCA has just notified us that they are changing the layoff weeks to Monday - April 1, 2019 and the week of Monday - April 8th—@LOCAL444UNIFOR
One worker told CBC News she was happy with the change, because it means workers aren't "screwed out of Good Friday holiday pay."
The news follows Thursday's announcement of the cancellation of the third shift as of September 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.