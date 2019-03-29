Spring shutdown dates changed at Windsor FCA plant

A shutdown announced Wednesday has been rescheduled.

Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant will now be off next week and the week after — the weeks of April 1 and April 8.

FCA announced the April shutdown March 27, which was planned for the weeks of April 8 and April 15.

Spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin told CBC News the shutdowns are meant to "align production with demand."

Unifor Local 444 confirmed the change in plans on Twitter Friday morning.

FCA has just notified us that they are changing the layoff weeks to Monday - April 1, 2019 and the week of Monday - April 8th —@LOCAL444UNIFOR

One worker told CBC News she was happy with the change, because it means workers aren't "screwed out of Good Friday holiday pay."

The news follows Thursday's announcement of the cancellation of the third shift as of September 2019.