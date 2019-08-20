'It looks like something went through with a shredder': Hail destroys Ruthven-area crops

An already tough season has gotten worse for some farmers in Essex County.

A hail storm last Thursday destroyed some crops in the Ruthven area. Lesley Labbe, owner of Our Farm Organics on County Road 34, said her fields looked like they "went through with a shredder."

She said her neighbours experienced damaged gardens and a nearby apple farm also suffered losses.

Our Farm Organics runs on a Community Shared Agriculture (CSA) model, where people buy shares of the farm at the start of the season and receive a portion of the farm's output in return.

Labbe says her supporters have been very understanding.

"We've gotten nothing but positive feedback from our customers," she told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

Labbe has already started to replant some of her crops in an attempt to recoup what she has lost.

Lesley Labbe holds up a hail-damaged melon on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We've already turned the soil over," she said. "Today we've already planted cilantro, and dill, baby kale, salad mix and beets."

Root vegetables were generally unaffected, and Labbe hopes some plants, such as eggplants, may recover.

"I guess that's the beauty of being diversified," she said, noting she also raises livestock. "You don't have all your eggs in one basket."

Tap to hear Labbe's conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

An already tough season has gotten worse for some farmers in the Ruthven area. Host Chris dela Torre spoke to Lesley Labbe about how a recent hail storm decimated her crops. 7:33

That said, Labbe doesn't think she'll be making much money this year.