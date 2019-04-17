Shots fired behind Windsor radio station building

Windsor police are investigating shots fired Tuesday evening on Dufferin Avenue near Tecumseh Road.

There are no reported injuries from the shooting, which took place behind a radio station building. AM800 CKLW, 89X, AM580 and 93.9 The River all broadcast from the building.

"It is a very active investigation right now," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge with Windsor Police Service.

Betteridge also confirmed the shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. He could not confirm if a suspect was in custody.

Police are investigating a shooting behind the Bell Media Radio station building. (Bob Becken/CBC)

More information is expected later today.