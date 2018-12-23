Suspect in custody after shots fired in Windsor Saturday morning

Windsor police have one person in custody after shots were fired in the city early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place around 4:30 a.m.

Shots were fired, but no one was injured or hit, though the shots were intended to hit someone, police confirmed.

On Sunday, police said one person has been arrested, though the charges have not been disclosed.

Police are still looking for additional outstanding suspects.

The major crimes unit is actively investigating.

