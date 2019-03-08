Police investigating shots fired in Windsor

Police are investigating after finding bullet holes on the outside of a Windsor home.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Tourangeau Road after receiving reports of hearing gunshots.

Officers found bullet casings on the road a block away, as well as bullet holes on the outside of a residence in the 1700 block of Tourangeau. No one was injured in the home.

Windsor investigators are seeking authorization to search the residence where bullet holes were found. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Windsor police's forensic team processed the public portion of the crime scene, but investigators are still waiting for authorization to search the home.

In the meantime, the house is being held as a crime scene.

