Suspect at large in shots-fired call downtown Windsor

Officers responded early Friday morning to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue, near Wyandotte Street E. in downtown Windsor.

Around 1 a.m., numerous officers arrived in the area and located a spent casing in the 400 block of Ouellette, near the intersection with Park Street E.

The forensic unit attended to process the scene.

In the investigation, officers discovered there was an altercation between two men. One of them brandished a handgun and discharged one shot northeast, police say.

The man then ran into a nearby business, exited with what police said is a "group of associates" and then the whole group fled in a dark four-door vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male with short dark hair, wearing a red winter jacket.

The major crimes branch are reviewing surveillance video from the area to continue the investigation.