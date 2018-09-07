Audio
Short work week feeling extra long? You're not alone — and here's why
Why do short work weeks feel so long? We asked psychology professor Anne Wilson.
There is some science behind the phenomenon, says WLU professor Anne Wilson
Thanks to Labour Day, for many of us, this work week was a short one.
But for many of us in the CBC newsroom, it sure didn't feel like it.
Why do short work weeks sometimes feel so long?
For the answer, we turned to Dr. Anne Wilson. She's a professor in the department of psychology at Wilfrid Laurier University, and leads a lab called IMPETuS, which stands for "Identity, Motivation and Perception Extended in Time and Society."
