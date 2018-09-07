Skip to Main Content
Short work week feeling extra long? You're not alone — and here's why
Audio

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Thank goodness it's Friday. (Shutterstock / ImageFlow)

Thanks to Labour Day, for many of us, this work week was a short one.

But for many of us in the CBC newsroom, it sure didn't feel like it.

Why do short work weeks sometimes feel so long?

For the answer, we turned to Dr. Anne Wilson. She's a professor in the department of psychology at Wilfrid Laurier University, and leads a lab called IMPETuS, which stands for "Identity, Motivation and Perception Extended in Time and Society."

Tap on the player to hear her conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.
About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Jonathan Pinto is a reporter/editor at CBC Windsor, primarily assigned to Afternoon Drive, CBC Radio's regional afternoon show for southwestern Ontario. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

