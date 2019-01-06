Conservation organizations issue shoreline warnings

Both the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority and the Essex Region Conservation Authority have issued shoreline warnings ahead of high winds.

The LTVCA said there is a high risk of shoreline damage and flooding in vulnerable areas, with strong winds from the east expected Thursday and Friday.

ERCA's warning noted that the predicted water elevations are below the official 'flood watch' level, but there is "potential for all shoreline areas in the region, including Pelee Island, to be impacted."

According to the LTVCA, Rose Beach Line and Wheatley are at greater risk Thursday, while the higher potential for damage switches to Erie Shore Drive for Friday.

Both conservation authorities are warning residents to pay attention to conditions and prepare accordingly.

Standing water can present unseen hazards.

Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.

Hazardous debris within the water could be thrown onto the shoreline.

Officials will keep the public updated as necessary.