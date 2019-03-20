Homes along eroding shoreline have little protection: ERCA

The local conservation authority expects Lake Erie water levels to surpass records set in 1996 and 1998.

According to Tim Byrne, director of watershed management services with the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the water levels have been high for the last four or five years, which has exacerbated the erosion of the shoreline.

"We could see significant portions of the lake road lost in Chatham-Kent," said Byrne, adding that all shoreline along Lake Erie — on both the mainland and on Pelee Island — is in rough shape.

"In some locations the lake has embedded the rock [that fell away] and built upon to stabilize, especially the west coast of Pelee Island," said Byrne.

Shoreline protection plans for the west coast of the island alone will cost close to $15 million.

More than 100 homes 'significantly impacted'

The conservation authority has regular discussions with government officials to see how property owners can mitigate damages.

However, Byrne said "there is precious little action property owners can take to protect themselves."

Trees have fallen and drain pipes are exposed along the shoreline at Wheatley Provincial Park. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

For homeowner Steve Withers, he said he can't even touch his property without hiring a coastal engineer of sorts.

"You can't change the shoreline," said Withers.

Withers purchased his home in 2016. It corners onto Wheatley Provincial Park property, where Withers said at least 15 metres of shoreline has been lost.

His own property has lost about 1.5 metres.

"[The park] is at a point where it's starting to take my property with it," said Withers. He didn't think the erosion would advance so quickly when he moved in.

"I thought I had 16 years worry-free," said Withers. "I've had nothing but trouble here."

According to Withers, about 100 trees have "gone over the edge" since he purchased the property.

"It's just staggering," he said. "You have to see it to understand."

Shoreline erosion has affected the infrastructure at Wheatley Provincial Park. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

Byrne said 100 to 150 homes in the Essex region are in imminent risk of damage and could be significantly affected by a storm in the coming months.

He also said the loss of close-to-shore ice cover will contribute to the damage, as it makes the shoreline more susceptible to waves.

"Those hazard lands are not sustainable," said Byrne, explaining that temporary cottage homes are now often used as permanent homes.

Withers spent a period of time trying to sell his home — and about 40 potential buyers came for a look.

"It's an attractive package," said Withers. "Except for that one thing."

Shoreline remediation outside Ontario Parks responsibility

All Withers is looking for is for the provincial park to fix the corner that connects to his property.

Ontario Parks said shoreline erosion remediation is outside their jurisdiction.

According to Wheatley Provincial Park superintendent Jim Wigle, addressing erosion along the shoreline depends on a multi-jurisdictional review and analysis.

And that work "will involve consultation with the local municipality, conservation authority, federal agencies, private consultants and the public," he writes in an email.

According to Wigle, erosion at Wheatley has affected some park infrastructure, including the rerouting of a road and removal of a washroom building, a sewage station and changing the hydro service placements.

Byrne said no local municipality, nor the province, are in a position to provide bailouts, but Withers said he's "not looking for a handout."

"My life is in this property," said Withers. "Everybody is suffering."