Shoreline damage possible with high winds predicted
The LTVCA has issued a watershed safety conditions bulletin which will remain in effect until Wednesday
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is expecting waves to reach 1-metre in height Tuesday.
After record-setting water levels on Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie in May, the LTVCA predicts average water levels to stay steady throughout the month. Average levels on Lake Erie are only expected to fall by about five centimetres.
The conservation authority said moderately high winds in the forecast can lead to water level changes and waves which would cause shoreline issues.
Winds out of the west or north may cause issues in the area of Lighthouse Cove, and winds out of the south could cause problems for south-facing shorelines like Erie Shore Drive. Higher speed winds could cause problems in Erieau and Shrewsbury communities.
