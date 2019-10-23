Alleged Windsor shoplifter accidentally gets into unmarked police car

LaSalle police had an easy arrest Monday at Windsor Crossings Premium Outlets after an alleged shoplifter mistakenly got into their unmarked police vehicle.

Officers responded to the outlet mall around 3 p.m. to look for the shoplifter, described as a woman wearing a pink hijab and carrying a blanket-covered baby seat.

A detective waited in his vehicle outside the store — but when the suspect exited, she walked directly to the unmarked police car and tried to get in the back seat.

She had apparently mistaken the vehicle for the one that was supposed to pick her up.

The detective identified himself as police and arrested the suspect for theft and possession of stolen property.

According to LaSalle police, the alleged shoplifter was known to them and had been dealt with before.

A 35-year-old woman is set to appear in court in November on the charges.