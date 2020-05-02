Windsor business chooses online delivery over brick-and-mortar location amid COVID-19 pandemic

Many businesses have seen their bottom lines decimated since being ordered to close down at the end of March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For ShopEco, a wellness and beauty shop, the closure of non-essential businesses has meant it's had to make some difficult decisions including shutting the doors of its Walkerville location for good.

"It was kind of my first baby, where it all started and it's sad to see it go," said Debra Purdy, the owner of the shop.

The Windsor-Essex county chamber of commerce said more than 90 per cent of retail businesses have seen the negative effects from the closures and 20 per cent have had to lay staff off permanently.

Purdy shut down one of her two storefronts to concentrate more on online sales and delivery service. (Submitted by Debra Purdy)

"Most of these businesses rely on foot traffic," said Rakesh Naidu, the president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"Their business model is such that they don't have deep reserves. The daily cash and the cash flow that daily traffic generates for them, that's what keeps them going."

Purdy said she saw her bottom line change drastically after the closure.

"When this all started, we were kind of down to about 25 per cent of our regular revenue," she said.

"I had to lay off all my staff, which was heart-wrenching because we're like a little family and I couldn't imagine doing all this without them."

A different approach

While Purdy was able to apply for and receive some federal money for her business, which has helped keep her afloat, it was not enough to keep the Walkerville branch open.

This will be an era that we recognize as a very transformative era where companies will have developed different business models and embraced technology like we've never seen in the past. - Rakesh Naidu

"Thinking ahead to what we're going to be seeing the next, some are saying, year to 18 months ... even when we're allowed to reopen the store, there's going to be restrictions and limitations," she said.

Naidu called the future cost to comply with safety measures and the loss of revenue in a slower market place a "double whammy" for businesses as they re-open.

While government aid has been helpful during the pandemic so far, Naidu said what's needed moving forward must take on a new form.

Rakesh Naidu is the president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It has to be a very coordinated approach with adequate support from federal government and provincial governments not just in the form of loans," he said.

"We're hoping that there could be some financial incentives in the form of grants as well."

Turning digital

Purdy said the decision to close the location also had to do with the limited resources she has as a small operator.

Currently, she is using her location in Tecumseh to fill online orders while, instead of maintaining the brick-and-mortar location in Walkerville, she will use the limited resources to support her new online business.

Purdy is seen scanning items to add to her online offering. She plans to re-open her ShopEco branch in Tecumseh, but the online shop will take the place of her brick-and-mortar store in Walkerville (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It's hard for us to do two locations plus the website," she said.

"[Online has] brought us to around 50 or 60 per cent [more revenue], which is, I mean it's enough to keep us alive in some form."

Naidu said that the turn to online, which many retailers are making right now, is a major shift that will make this a moment the business community will look back on in the future.

"This will be an era that we recognize as a very transformative era where companies will have developed different business models and embraced technology like we've never seen in the past," he said.

"Those that embrace this will be the ones that come out on top."

Purdy said it was hard to say goodbye to her Walkerville location, which, while it wasn't the shop's first location, it's the area of town where she first started out.

"I want to be around for a long time," she said.