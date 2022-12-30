Man sustains 'serious injuries' in Wallaceburg shooting

Chatham-Kent Police says police responded to a 'disturbance' in the area of Reaume Street, Earl Street and Murray Street in Wallaceburg.

Police told CBC Windsor a 42-year-old man was "involved in an altercation" and shot with a firearm by an unknown suspect Friday morning at 7 a.m..

The victim was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance "with serious injuries", said police.

Friday morning police issued a warning to the public, telling them to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

CKPS is currently investigating an incident in the area of Reaume Street, Earl Street and Murray Street in Wallaceburg. <br><br>We are asking the public to please avoid the area. This includes vehicle and foot traffic. <a href="https://t.co/QEI58PH3pA">pic.twitter.com/QEI58PH3pA</a> —@CKPSMedia

Sgt. Lynette Hodder said in an email to CBC News, "This is an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety."

Chatham-Kent police's major crime unit is investigating.

They would like anyone with security footage of the Murray Street, Wallace Street and Earl Street to contact police.