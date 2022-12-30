Content
Man sustains 'serious injuries' in Wallaceburg shooting

Chatham Kent police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning Wallaceburg. A 43-year-old man has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries." Police say there is no threat to the public, but they are still searching for a suspect.

'This is an isolated incident,' police sergeant says.

Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a 43-year-old Wallaceburg man with "serious injuries". (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Chatham-Kent Police says police responded to a 'disturbance' in the area of Reaume Street, Earl Street and Murray Street in Wallaceburg.

Police told CBC Windsor a 42-year-old man was "involved in an altercation" and shot with a firearm by an unknown suspect Friday morning at 7 a.m..

The victim was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance "with serious injuries", said police. 

Friday morning police issued a warning to the public, telling them to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Sgt. Lynette Hodder said in an email to CBC News, "This is an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety."

Chatham-Kent police's major crime unit is investigating. 

They would like anyone with security footage of the Murray Street, Wallace Street and Earl Street to contact police.

 

