One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after daylight shooting in Windsor

A person was taken to the hospital after sustaining "serious injuries" following a shooting in Windsor, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Ave.

Gary Francoeur, director of corporate communications for the Windsor Police Service, said in an email that officers received the call at around 1:20 p.m.

Pierre Avenue and Erie Street East are partially closed due to a shooting. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Police said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 4:30 p.m. Pierre Avenue remains closed from Erie Street East to Niagara and Erie Street East is closed at Pierre Avenue due to the investigation.

Francoeur said he couldn't say more about the incident at this stage but added that more should be known soon.

Police are asking local residents to avoid the area.

Those with information or video of the incident are being asked to contact police, the service said in a post to X.