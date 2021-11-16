Customers say emotional goodbye to Shin Shin Restaurant owner after business sold

Loyal, long-time customers of Shin Shin Restaurant are getting emotional and sharing fond memories of food and friendship after learning the business has been sold.

Shin Shin opened back in 1985, when Grace Hospital was still open and right across the street. Chef Tek Wing has been the chef for 30 of those years, but now he has decided to retire as he approaches 65.

"Some people they eating here for two or three generations, from the 80s, so a lot of good memories for them," said owner and Wing's son-in-law Calvin He.

Joan Tinkess has been coming for the food and friendly service since 1986. She became emotional Tuesday after learning He had sold the business.

"I want to cry. He's a charming man. It's mostly losing Calvin that I care about," said Tinkess.

Watch as customers react to the news and share memories of Shin Shin over the years:

The business has been sold to a family in London. They plan to keep the name and same style of Chinese cuisine, but simplify the current menu of over 200 items, He said.

The last day under Shin Shin Restaurant's current ownership is Febuary 4.

Watch as owner Calvin He talks about his time as the owner over the last nine years: