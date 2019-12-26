Home(less) for the holidays: How shelters in Windsor spend Christmas

For the first time in about three years, the number of people at the Welcome Centre was lower than the year before.

In 2018, there were 92 people staying overnight on Christmas. This year, there was just 61 people across 18 families.

"We try to normalize [the holiday] as best we can," said Lady Laforet, executive director of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.

"For some, it could be a welcome holiday — but for some, it could be a really bad day of the year."

The shelter hosted a pizza party and gave out small gifts and chocolates provided by members of the community. Santa even showed up for a visit.

"We decorate, the food gets stepped up a notch ... We do lots of baking and a lot more activities," said Laforet.

Laforet said its standard operations a bit more "laid back" during the holidays. Staff don't push quite as hard for people to be actively looking for housing and meeting with case workers.

"We understand during the holidays that can be hard," said Laforet. "We [decide] for these few days, we're just going to chill."

According to Laforet, they're hoping to use the lower numbers to "launch" 2020 on the right foot.

At Street Help, volunteer Anthony Nelson said they provided sleeping bags and winter coats to their guests as Christmas presents.

"We decorated [a Christmas tree] which looks great," said Nelson. "We have a lot of food ... breakfast, lunch and dinner."

For Christmas Day dinner, someone donated prime rib — and all the fixings — for the Street Help guests.

Nelson said it's important to put up decorations because it helps people feel like they're at home.

"They see we're here to help them and provide for them," said Nelson, wearing a necklace of plastic Christmas lights. "They get everything we have to give them."