Contractor who visited Shell refinery near Sarnia tests positive for COVID-19

A contractor who visited Shell Canada's refinery near Sarnia, Ont. between March 11 and March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

A Shell Canada spokesperson said in an email that the contractor was from out of province, and tested positive for the disease after visiting the Shell Manufacturing Centre in Corunna, Ont.

"We do not have confirmation that this individual had COVID-19 when they were at our site, and this individual was not symptomatic during their time at site," wrote Tara Lemay.

Lemay said the case is "under investigation" by Ontario Health.

Lemay said Shell Canada has "taken all the necessary actions to keep our people safe," adding that employees who may have worked with the contractor have been asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

"While protecting the privacy of individuals, we will communicate to our employees and to the community should any Shell Sarnia employee be confirmed to have COVID-19," wrote Lemay.

"As of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst Shell Canada employees."

As of Tuesday evening, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sarnia-Lambton region.