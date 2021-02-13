Beloved co-founder of Windsor food bank dead at 80
Sheldon Taylor remembered for work with Men United for God Food Bank and other accomplishments
Sheldon Taylor, a co-founder of Windsor's Men United in God food bank, has died.
His daughter-in-law Irene Moore Davis says Taylor was not only an accomplished athlete himself in early years but when umpiring he was also an inspiration to youth athletes.
"He was a marvellous person," said Moore Davis, recalling his sense of humour and popularity among those who knew him.
Moore Davis said the Chrysler retiree was dedicated to the food bank he started back in 1986.
"On the very last day on this Earth he was volunteering down at the food bank and came home and passed away," she said.
Taylor died on Tuesday and a funeral visitation was held on Friday.
Taylor was inducted into the Windsor-Essex Slo-Pitch Hall of Fame in 2018 and also inducted into the Windsor Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame last year.
Moore-Davis said he was also proud of his deep roots in the Black community, stretching back to settlers who were instrumental in the Underground Railroad.
"Sheldon was a very proud descendant of John and Jane Walls and very, very appreciative of that Underground Railroad history," said Moore Davis. "And he was also very proud of his Taylor side. These are both considerable Underground Railroad families."
Family member Lana Talbot recalls Taylor's generosity and dedication to the community.
"He had a mission and his mission was to help people beyond what they could see," said Talbot.
