Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Shed blaze in Bothwell, Ont., causes $100K in damage

No one was hurt after a weekend fire destroyed a large two-storey shed in Chatham-Kent.

Firefighters say there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined

CBC News ·
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is undertermined, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)

No one was hurt after a weekend fire destroyed a large two-storey shed in Chatham-Kent.

The fire broke out on Sunday at an address on Peter Road in Bothwell, according to a news release from Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, which responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The shed and its contents were valued at about $100,000.

Bothwell is located about 40 kilometres northeast of Chatham.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now