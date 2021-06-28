Shed blaze in Bothwell, Ont., causes $100K in damage

No one was hurt after a weekend fire destroyed a large two-storey shed in Chatham-Kent.

The fire broke out on Sunday at an address on Peter Road in Bothwell, according to a news release from Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, which responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The shed and its contents were valued at about $100,000.

Bothwell is located about 40 kilometres northeast of Chatham.

More from CBC Windsor