Shed blaze in Bothwell, Ont., causes $100K in damage
No one was hurt after a weekend fire destroyed a large two-storey shed in Chatham-Kent.
Firefighters say there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined
The fire broke out on Sunday at an address on Peter Road in Bothwell, according to a news release from Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, which responded to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The shed and its contents were valued at about $100,000.
Bothwell is located about 40 kilometres northeast of Chatham.
