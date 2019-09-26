Windsor mayor asking businesses to stop disposing of collected needles in city sharps bins

Windsor's mayor is asking businesses who collect needles in their own establishments to stop dumping those needles into the city's sharps containers.

"The sharps containers we've installed are meant for individual use," said mayor Drew Dilkens. "Each business has their own obligation to dispose of their sharps on their own."

There are ten sharps disposal bins throughout Windsor — and 44,000 needles have been dropped in the bins in the last seven months.

Dilkens said the city will be putting stickers on the disposal bins to remind business owners not to dump their small sharps containers into the city's large bins.

"We'll be monitoring accordingly," said Dilkens.

Sharps containers for personal or business use are available for free from pharmacies through the Health Steward program and come in a 1.4 or 4.5 litre size. Filled containers have to be returned to the pharmacy for proper disposal.

Participating drop off locations in Windsor include about 25 area pharmacies.