Rising sexual misconduct complaints at UWindsor an 'intended and desired' shift

The number of informal sexual misconduct complaints at the University of Windsor nearly quadrupled in the last school year and experts believe the increase comes from a culture shift on campus.

There were 66 disclosures made to the Sexual Misconduct Response and Prevention Office (SMRPO) during the 2017-2018 school year, according to an annual report.

There were 17 the year before.

"This is not a reflection of a sudden jump in sexual violence," said Dr. Dusty Johnstone, who said the "entire propose" of her role as SMRPO coordinator was to see an increase in complaints.

"What we're seeing now is actually an intended and desired shift in numbers where people who previously had experience but wouldn't have had a place to go for support now do."

Dr. Dusty Johnstone said that the #MeToo movement has also created a shift in the attitude towards filing a complaint to her office. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"I think it reflects a significant change in awareness around my role and the availability of resources," said Johnstone, who started this role in 2016.

Johnstone said a disclosure is when someone accesses her office as a way to gain support or access resources, "which may not turn into any formal action at all."

There were 8 formal complaints made, with 10 incidents reported to the Windsor Police Service.

Most of the disclosures were made by current students while four former students and five employees used the SMRPO.

Creating space for change

As first year students enter campus for their first week of school, they were greeted by a booth asking them not to be a bystander.

"Usually when we talk about sexual assault or even mention it people tend to cringe or they don't want to talk about it," said Marija Barisic, a facilitator who said her main priority is creating a safe place for people to talk.

"We really want to do that in workshops, where we open up that space."

Emily Rosser is the Bystander Initiative Coordinator for the University of Windsor.

"We want to work to change the culture, right? We want to make it less easy for people to commit sexual violence, for people to do things that maybe are on that slippery slope," said Rosser.

She said the she found the increased disclosure rate encouraging.

"It's complicated talking about statistics. When we talk about creating a space and a culture where people feel more comfortable having a conversation about sexual violence than you usually would see a jump in reporting as well."