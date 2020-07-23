Skip to Main Content
OPP arrest man, 32, after sexual assault in Leamington
Windsor

OPP arrest man, 32, after sexual assault in Leamington

A 32-year-old man from Guatemala has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault in Leamington on July 5.

Police say the man is in custody and faces charges

CBC News ·
The OPP arrested a 32-year-old following a sexual assault investigation in Leamington.

A 32-year-old man from Guatemala has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Leamington, say Ontario Provincial Police.  

The OPP say officers responded to a complaint in Leamington on July 5 around 3 a.m. A woman claimed that a stranger had run away after sexually assaulting her. 

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested a man, who was charged with breaking and entering a house, committing a sexual assault offence and forcible confinement. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). An anonymous message can also be left at www.catchcrooks.com

More from CBC Windsor 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now