Amherstburg man charged with sex offences involving minor

An Amherstburg man has been charged with sex-related offences involving a minor.

On Nov. 21, Windsor police officers in Amherstburg were alerted to a 24-year-old man who had been in social media communications with a 16-year-old female.

Investigators determined the pair met several times in person. During those meetings there were a number of sex-related offences committed.

The suspect was arrested Nov. 30 and has been charged with: