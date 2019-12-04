Amherstburg man charged with sex offences involving minor
An Amherstburg man has been charged with sex-related offences involving a minor.
On Nov. 21, Windsor police officers in Amherstburg were alerted to a 24-year-old man who had been in social media communications with a 16-year-old female.
Investigators determined the pair met several times in person. During those meetings there were a number of sex-related offences committed.
The suspect was arrested Nov. 30 and has been charged with:
- Two counts of sexual assault.
- Two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.
- Invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16.
- Two counts of btaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 16.
- Telecommunication with a person under 16 for facilitating the commission of an offence.