Amherstburg man charged with sex offences involving minor
An Amherstburg man has been charged with sex-related offences involving a minor.

(Jason Viau/CBC)

On Nov. 21, Windsor police officers in Amherstburg were alerted to a 24-year-old man who had been in social media communications with a 16-year-old female.

Investigators determined the pair met several times in person. During those meetings there were a number of sex-related offences committed.

The suspect was arrested Nov. 30 and has been charged with:

  • Two counts of sexual assault.
  • Two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.
  • Invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16.
  • Two counts of btaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 16.
  • Telecommunication with a person under 16 for facilitating the commission of an offence.
