The city of Windsor is holding three public information sessions this week to present the "Sewer and Coastal Flood Protection Master Plan" — a grand design to make Windsor as flood-proof as possible.

It's part of the city's plan that came after significant storms in 2016 and 2017 left thousands with flooding in their homes.

"We've done modelling for the entire city of how the sewers flow and where the water goes and where it surcharges and things and the recommendations that come out of it," said city engineer Mark Winterton. "We're going to present that to the public and get their feedback."

Some of those recommendations include bigger sewers, upgrades to pump stations or retention areas, and expansions of retention ponds.

"I mean we're talking billions of dollars of investment," said Winterton. "It's big ticket, big picture, but the sewers in the city took 150 years to get to this point, and you're not going to be able to change them in the course of a few years."

But Winterton wants people to know that on the private side of protection, there is lots that residents can do to secure their properties.

"At the public meeting you'll see what is going to happen in your area," he said.

The sessions are open to all residents who have experienced flooding or would like to know more about the plan.

The first session happens Tuesday at Roseland Golf club between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The second meeting is Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WFCU Centre. Thursday's meeting is downtown, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aquatic Centre.