Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada said to expect strong wind gusts and heavy rain
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The weather authority said heavy rain and strong wind gusts can be expected in the region.
Thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and some may produce wind gusts of up to 90 km/hr accompanied by heavy downpours.
Strong gusts can be dangerous, warns Environment Canada, as they can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and Environment Canada said "remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.