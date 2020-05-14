Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The weather authority said heavy rain and strong wind gusts can be expected in the region.

Thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and some may produce wind gusts of up to 90 km/hr accompanied by heavy downpours.

Strong gusts can be dangerous, warns Environment Canada, as they can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and Environment Canada said "remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

