Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex lifted

A severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has been lifted.

The warning was declared just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon and rescinded within about an hour.

The agency had warned the storms could bring 50 to 75 millimetres of rain and funnel clouds Friday afternoon.

The alert was one of several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches that have been issued for the region in recent weeks.

The region is also under a heat warning for this upcoming weekend. Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 30s, according to Environment Canada.