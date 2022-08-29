Forecaster warns of severe thunderstorm and 100 km/h winds for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The agency is warning of gusts of 110 km/h and "pea to dime-sized hail."

Thunderstorms are expected to weaken by late evening.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the forecaster said. "Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover if you see threatening weather.