Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Leamington

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Leamington.

In Chatham-Kent, there is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect.

The weather agency is advising residents to take necessary safety precautions.

"A very strong thunderstorm from Lake St. Clair is coming onshore" at around 7:45 p.m., says the warning.

The storm is expected to affect Stoney Point, Deerbrook, Comber and Tilbury, according to Environment Canada.

Residents of Windsor, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park and Essex County are advised to take necessary safety precautions.