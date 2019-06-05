Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Leamington
Residents of Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex and Leamington are advised to take thunderstorm precautions.
Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Leamington.
In Chatham-Kent, there is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect.
The weather agency is advising residents to take necessary safety precautions.
"A very strong thunderstorm from Lake St. Clair is coming onshore" at around 7:45 p.m., says the warning.
The storm is expected to affect Stoney Point, Deerbrook, Comber and Tilbury, according to Environment Canada.
Residents of Windsor, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park and Essex County are advised to take necessary safety precautions.
Comments
