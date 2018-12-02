Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across southwestern Ontario as early as Sunday afternoon, into the night, with the main threat being strong wind gusts of 90 km/h.

This could result in the tossing of loose objects, damage to weak buildings, broken tree branches and the overturning of large vehicles.

Environment Canada also states that hail is possible and reminds the public that these kinds of storms can also produce tornadoes.

The public is asked to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

