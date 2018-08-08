Environment Canada warned of potential for nickel-sized hail in Windsor-Essex region
Environment Canada predicted thunderstorms for people in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, with heavy rain and potential for nickel-sized hail.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday evening. It ended around 8:20 p.m.
The weather authority warned people about strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm will be possible, the statement said.
Specifically, the warning pointed to Belle River, Lakeshore, Tilbury, Stoney Point, Comber and Wheatley as areas that would have been affected.
The storms will end later in the evening, said Environment Canada.
