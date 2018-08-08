Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday evening. It ended around 8:20 p.m.

The weather authority warned people about strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm will be possible, the statement said.

Specifically, the warning pointed to Belle River, Lakeshore, Tilbury, Stoney Point, Comber and Wheatley as areas that would have been affected.

The storms will end later in the evening, said Environment Canada.

