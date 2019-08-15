Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of strong wind gusts and hail.
The storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of strong wind gusts and hail.
The weather service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex. According to Environment Canada, potential hail could reach up to a toonie in size.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. The Office of the Fire Marshal has advised people to take cover when threatening weather approaches.
Earlier Thursday, a special weather statement was issued as the storm passed over Amherstburg, due to its slow-moving nature. At the time, the weather service said up to 50 millimetres of rain might fall on the town.
That special weather statement has since ended.
