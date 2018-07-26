Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The weather authority said scattered thunderstorms were expected to develop from near Windsor through east of Lake Huron and up to north of Georgian Bay near noon.

These storms will track eastward across southern, central and northeastern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours.

People can expect isolated, damaging wind gusts as well as small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning.

The threat for severe thunderstorms will end in all area later this evening, according to Environment Canada.

They warn wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning can also be fatal and people should head indoors when they hear thunder.