Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

According to the weather agency, meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickle-size hail and heavy rain."

"This line of severe thunderstorms is located from LaSalle to 20 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg, moving east at 60 km/h," reads an excerpt from a July 18 weather alert.

Additionally, winds reaching speeds of 90 km/h were capable of developing, with severe thunderstorms expected near Amherstburg.

McGregor, Colchester, Harrow, Essex and Cottam were all listed as impacted locations.

The weather agency advised individuals in the area to "lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."

The warning came several hours after Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Chatham-Kent, as well as Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Warmer air was expected to return to the region Thursday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 30s and humidex values reaching 40 C.

Heat and humidity is expected to "become more significant Friday and Saturday, with afternoon temperatures easily reaching the mid 30s and humidex values in the mid to possibly upper 40s," according to Environment Canada.