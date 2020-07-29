Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada issued the warning around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by Environment Canada Wednesday afternoon for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.
In a weather statement, Environment Canada said people in or near these areas should be on the lookout for poor weather conditions and take the necessary precautions should severe weather arrive.
Big healthy tree down Goulet and Talbot Trail (hwy 3) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a> <a href="https://t.co/ClPMlLOn9J">pic.twitter.com/ClPMlLOn9J</a>—@_phos3
Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the regions that said scattered thunderstorms were expected to move eastward across parts of southwestern Ontario during the afternoon and evening.
The statement continued to say that storms could contain wind gusts of 80 kilometres per hour and potentially bring torrential downpour, frequent lightning and hail.
