Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A severe thunderstorm warning, issued at about 3:40 p.m., has ended for both Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, Environment Canada says.

The weather authority said storms were capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the alert read

The warning was issued for both Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent just before 3:40 p.m Wednesday. The alert ended in Windsor-Essex at about 4:20 pm. and in Chatham-Kent at 5:15 p.m.

