Severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent Friday afternoon

Chatham-Kent is about to see a lot of rain Friday afternoon, if the forecasts are right.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, warning of strong wind gusts, pea to dime-sized hail and torrential rain.

The weather authority says the thunderstorm coming from just north and west of Chatham may produce 25-50 mm of rain Friday afternoon.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," according to the warning.

The forecast for Chatham-Kent anticipates a high of 29 C that feels like 36 C.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday evening and will become clear overnight.

There are no alerts in effect for Windsor-Essex.