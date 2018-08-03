Severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent Friday afternoon
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent for Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says there is a chance of torrential rain and hail
Chatham-Kent is about to see a lot of rain Friday afternoon, if the forecasts are right.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, warning of strong wind gusts, pea to dime-sized hail and torrential rain.
The weather authority says the thunderstorm coming from just north and west of Chatham may produce 25-50 mm of rain Friday afternoon.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," according to the warning.
The forecast for Chatham-Kent anticipates a high of 29 C that feels like 36 C.
There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday evening and will become clear overnight.
There are no alerts in effect for Windsor-Essex.
