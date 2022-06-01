Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada said they're tracking the storm, which it's expected will be capable of producing strong winds and possible nickel-sized hail.

The weather authority said the line of storms is moving over Michigan, eastward at 70 km/h toward Windsor.

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

Storms are expected to hit the region at about 12:50 p.m. ET.

Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River and Lakeshore are all in the storm's path, according to Environment Canada.

