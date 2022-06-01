Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Environment Canada issued warning Wednesday afternoon
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Environment Canada said they're tracking the storm, which it's expected will be capable of producing strong winds and possible nickel-sized hail.
The weather authority said the line of storms is moving over Michigan, eastward at 70 km/h toward Windsor.
Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.
Storms are expected to hit the region at about 12:50 p.m. ET.
Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River and Lakeshore are all in the storm's path, according to Environment Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?