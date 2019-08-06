Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms this afternoon in southwestern Ontario.

According to the weather service, heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

The watch covers Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex and extends into Sarnia-Lambton and London-Middlesex.

Heavy downpours can exacerbate existing flooding conditions and strong winds may cause damage to infrastructure, including trees and buildings.

The Office of the Fire Marshal recommends people take cover if threatening weather is spotted nearby.