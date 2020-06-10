Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm drops 'nickel-sized' hail and downs trees in Windsor-Essex
Windsor

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Southern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. 

Environment Canada warns of hail, severe wind and torrential downpour

CBC News ·
A severe thunderstorm rolled through Windsor Wednesday evening leaving downed trees in its wake. (Simon Rice/CBC)

A severe thunderstorm is dropping "nickel-sized" hail, large wind gusts and heavy rain on Windsor-Essex. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, which started experiencing extreme weather conditions around 6 p.m., according to Environment Canada. 

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h, torrential rainfall and two centimetres of hail are possible. 

Residents are spotting fallen trees and downed power-lines. 

Environment Canada warns residents to stay indoors should severe weather conditions arrive. 

