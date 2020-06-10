Severe thunderstorm drops 'nickel-sized' hail and downs trees in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada warns of hail, severe wind and torrential downpour
A severe thunderstorm is dropping "nickel-sized" hail, large wind gusts and heavy rain on Windsor-Essex.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, which started experiencing extreme weather conditions around 6 p.m., according to Environment Canada.
A tree nearly fell on top of my car a few minutes ago. It smashed the car right in front of mine. It is just hanging above my front hood.
Wind gusts up to 110 km/h, torrential rainfall and two centimetres of hail are possible.
Hail up to one inch in size in LaSalle tonight
Residents are spotting fallen trees and downed power-lines.
Environment Canada warns residents to stay indoors should severe weather conditions arrive.
Here comes the hail again! Pictures are from the first batch just before 6pm in Windsor.
