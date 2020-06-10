Severe thunderstorm drops 'nickel-sized' hail and downs trees in Windsor-Essex

A severe thunderstorm is dropping "nickel-sized" hail, large wind gusts and heavy rain on Windsor-Essex.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, which started experiencing extreme weather conditions around 6 p.m., according to Environment Canada.

A tree nearly fell on top of my car a few minutes ago.<br><br>It smashed the car right in front of mine.<br><br>It is just hanging above my front hood. <a href="https://t.co/jIcNRDtbXI">pic.twitter.com/jIcNRDtbXI</a> —@JustinPSports

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h, torrential rainfall and two centimetres of hail are possible.

Hail up to one inch in size in ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/TownofLaSalle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofLaSalle</a>⁩ tonight ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/g4E879visE">pic.twitter.com/g4E879visE</a> —@GLaysonANC

Residents are spotting fallen trees and downed power-lines.

Environment Canada warns residents to stay indoors should severe weather conditions arrive.